Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Price In India Leak Via Retail Box Image News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme 9 series with Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G are all set to be announced on February 16 in India. Already, we have come across several leaks and rumors regarding these smartphones revealing what we can expect from these devices. Now, the retail boxes images of these upcoming smartphones have been leaked revealing their pricing.

As per Equal Leaks, the RMX3472 model number belongs to the Realme 9 Pro and the model number RMX3393 belongs to that of the Realme 9 Pro+. The retail box images show that it will arrive with a USB data cable, a protective case, a SIM ejector tool, the handset and a safety guide.

Realme 9 Series Leak

Going by the leaked retail box image, the Realme 9 Pro 5G is likely to carry a pricing of Rs. 18,999 and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is tipped to be priced at Rs. 24,999. Probably, these are the costs of the base models of these devices. However, when these smartphones hit the market, we can expect them to cost relatively lower at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 22,999 respectively. But we need to know if these images are authentic or fake.

Realme 9 Pro Rumored Specs

The Realme 9 Pro is speculated to arrive with a 6.59-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is tipped to get the power from a Snapdragon 695 SoC teamed up with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage space. The other aspects that are hinted by speculations include a 16MP selfie camera sensor, a 64MP triple-camera setup at the rear, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Rumored Specs

On the other hand, the Realme 8 Pro+ 5G is speculated to arrive with a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, the smartphone could get the power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC teamed up with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space. The other rumored specs include a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, a 16MP selfie camera, and a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary lens.

Best Mobiles in India