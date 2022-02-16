Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ With Android 12, Triple Cameras Launched In India; Sale, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has unveiled the Realme 9 Pro series comprising the 9 Pro and the 9 Pro+ in India. Both devices come with 5G connectivity and run the latest Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0. The handsets will join the recently launched Realme 9i. However, both Realme 9 Pro series devices are mid-range offerings, while the Realme 9i is an affordable device and also skips 5G connectivity.

Realme 9 Pro 5G Features

The Realme 9 Pro 5G has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that also supports a MicroSD slot. There is a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.

For selfies, the Realme 9 Pro 5G sports a 16MP front camera sensor at the front. Moreover, the phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W Dart Charge fast charging support. For connectivity, the device supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Features

On the other hand, the Realme 9 Pro+ comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset packs the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage option.

It also features a triple rear camera setup; however, the Realme 9 Pro+ has a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS) support. Other sensors include an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter.

Other aspects include an AI Noise Reduction Engine 3.0, a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support, and many more. Further, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 60W SuperDart fast charging support.

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Price & Sale Date In India

The Realme 9 Pro 5G price starts at Rs. 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 20,999.

On the other hand, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G has been launched at Rs. 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model retails for Rs. 26,999 and the high-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost Rs. 28,999 in the country.

Both Realme smartphones will be available in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue color options. The Realme 9 Pro 5G will go on sale starting February 23, while the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be available for purchase starting February 21 via Flipkart and Realme.com. Buyers can also get a flat Rs. 2,000 discount using HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions.

Worth Buying?

Both phones come with high-end features. If your budget is a bit high, then you can consider the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, while the Realme 9 Pro 5G will be a good pick if you are looking for a 5G phone under Rs. 20,000.

