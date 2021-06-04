Realme 9, GT 2, XT 3 Listed On Official India Website; What To Expect? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has been one of those brands which have been aggressive in terms of smartphone launched in India right from the beginning of this year. The company recently got done with the launch of the X7 Max 5G and is now working on the Realme GT's arrival in the country. However, a new listing on the company's official website hints at other upcoming smartphones as well. As many as three different devices by the company are expected to hit the shelves in India. Following are the details:

Which New Realme Smartphones Are Heading To The Indian Market?

The Realme India website has listed three new models which will likely see the light of the day in the coming months. The company has mentioned the Realme 9, Realme XT 3, and the Realme GT 2 on its website. The listing was initially spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma who took to Twitter to reveal the development.

The official webpage only reveals the monikers of the upcoming Realme offerings in India. The company hasn't revealed when these devices will be launched or what features they will offer. But, we can throw a guess as to what to expect from the upcoming Realme offerings.

What To Expect From The Realme 9, Realme XT3, And The Realme GT 2?

Starting with the Realme 9, this model will be debuting as the successor to the Realme 8 which was launched earlier this year. It is currently not known if this handset will be launched with just 5G network support or will also be introduced in a standard 4G model as the Realme 8.

As far as the Realme GT 2 is concerned, it is also expected to be a successor of the Realme GT which is slated for June launch in the global market. The launch timeline for this handset in India is also the same as the global variant. So expect the arrival of the Realme GT 2 a few months later or towards the end of this year.

Just like the remaining two models, the Realme XT 3 is also a new face at the rumor mill. Therefore, it becomes hard to speculate what features to expect. But since the official listing is live, the details on the upcoming Realme smartphones should emerge soon.

