Realme 9 Series, C35 Launching Next Week In India; TechLife Watch S100, Buds N100 Also Coming News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is on a launching spree; the brand recently unveiled the Realme 9 Pro and the 9 Pro+ smartphones in the country. Now, Realme is all set to debut the Realme 9 series on March 10. The upcoming Realme 9 series will include the standard Realme 9 and the Realme 9 SE.

On the same day, the brand is also launching the TechLife Watch S100 and the Buds N100. The dedicated microsites of the aforementioned products have also revealed their features and design. Let's dive into details.

Realme 9 Series, TechLife Watch S100 & Buds N100 India Launch On March 10

The Realme 9 series and both the watch and the earphones will be launching on March 10 at 12:30 PM IST. The event will be live-streamed via the company's official site and other social media handles.

Realme 9 Series Features & Expected Pricing In India

The official teaser shows the rear panel design of both the standard Realme 9 and the Realme 9 SE. The latter will have a quad rear camera system, while the Realme 9 will have a triple camera system at the back panel. The Realme 9 will have the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor under its hood.

The chip is expected to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that is believed to support additional storage expansion using a dedicated microSD slot. Upfront, the Realme 9 is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is also expected to run Android 12 based on Realme UI. Additionally, it will include a 48MP primary shooter, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the Realme 9 5G will come with 16MP front-facing camera sensor.

Coming to the Realme 9 SE, the phone is confirmed to come with 144Hz display and the SD778G processor. The upcoming Realme 9 series is also confirmed to launch with Dual-SIM 5G support, an 8.5mm thick body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. As far as the price is concerned, the price of both phones is still unknown. The upcoming models are expected to carry a similar price tag as the Realme 9 Pro series.

Realme TechLife Watch S100 & Buds N100 Features In India

The dedicated site of the Realme TechLife Watch S100 has confirmed it will come with a rectangular dial and the display will measure 1.69-inch. The smartwatch is also confirmed to support blood oxygen monitor, heart rate monitor, and body temperature monitor. Other features of the upcoming Realme smartwatch will include an IP68 rating, 12 days of battery life, and so on.

On the other hand, the Realme TechLife Buds N100 is a neckband-style wireless earphones that will come with a 9.2mm dynamic bass driver. It is said to deliver 17 hours of playback and will support Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. The earphones will also be IPX4 certified. The pricing and availability details of these products will be disclosed at the launch event.

Realme C35 Also Launching Next Week In India

Before that, Realme is launching a C-series handset on March 7 in the country. The upcoming C-series device is the Realme C35 which was originally launched last month in the international market. The launch of the phone has been set for March 7 at 12:30 PM IST.

