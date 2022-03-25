Realme 9 Series Upcoming Smartphone Launch Imminent; 108MP Triple Camera, SuperZoom Functionality Expected News oi-Megha Rawat

Realme 9 5G and the 9 SE were launched in India earlier this month, while the Realme 9 Pro and the 9 Pro+ have been available for almost a month. According to 91 mobile and other industry sources, the company is planning to introduce another Realme 9 series smartphone in India next month. The smartphone will also include a triple rear camera array, led by a 108MP camera.

Moniker For Realme 9 Series Upcoming Smartphone

Unfortunately, there is currently no clarity on the smartphone's official name. While the Realme 9 4G is a significant possibility, the next handset could be a whole new gadget called the Realme 9 SuperZoom. The business has already utilized the SuperZoom moniker for its camera-centric smartphone, so such a branding could be likely.

Furthermore, the Realme 9 SE is the brand's first-ever SE model, indicating that the company is experimenting with the 9 series' name.

Both the Realme 9 5G and the 9 SE have triple camera setups with primary sensors that are 48MP. The Realme 9 Pro, on the other hand, has a 64MP primary sensor, while the 9 Pro+ has a 50MP IMX766 sensor. This indicates that the future Realme 9 series handset will be the series' camera leader. In fact, till today, the Realme 8 Pro is the company's sole smartphone featuring a 108MP camera.

Realme 9 5G- Specifications

The Realme 9 5G has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 600 nits, according to the company. With a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent, the smartphone sports a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by Mediatek's Dimensity 810 processor, which is backed up by up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 5GB of virtual RAM. Internal storage is up to 128GB UFS 2.1 and can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor on the side.

The Realme 9 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W rapid charging. The phone comes pre-installed with Realme UI 2.0 on top of Android 11. The Realme 9 5G has a triple camera arrangement on the back. A 48MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and two 2MP sensors makes up the camera system.

Connectivity options could include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C connection for charging and data transfer. The Realme 9 5G starts with Rs.14,999 in India. Meteor Black and Stargaze White are the two versions available for the smartphone.

