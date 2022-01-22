Realme 9i Early Sale Today At 12 PM On Official Site & Flipkart; Offers & Price To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme 9i is all set to go for early sale today (January 22) at 12 PM in India. The smartphone was recently announced in the country which comes as the successor of the Realme 8i. The first sale of the device has been set for January 25. However, the brand has announced an early sale for the Realme 9i on January 22 (today). Check here the pricing and sale offer of the Realme 9i.

Realme 9i Price And Offers In India

The Realme 9i comes with a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model retails for Rs. 15,999. The phone will go for the early sale on January 22 (today) at 12 PM via the company's official site and Flipkart.

Buyers will get offers like a 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and EMI option. The Realme 9i comes in two color variants namely - Prism Black and Prism Blue.

Realme 9i: Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a mid-range 4G device with fast charging, a Snapdragon processor, and a higher refresh rate can go for the Realme 9i. It has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2412 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and the Dragon Trail Pro glass protection.

However, if you are looking for a phone with good cameras, you'll get other options at the same price range. The Realme 9i comes with a 50MP triple camera system and the main lens is assisted by a pair of 2MP sensors. For selfies and videos, there is a 16MP sensor at the front.

Moreover, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage that can also be expanded up to 1TB. It runs Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support. Other features include Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging.

Best Mobiles in India