Realme announces the revised price for Realme 2 (3+32) and Realme C1

As expected, Chinese smartphone maker Realme has announced a marginal price hike on selected products.

The 'Proud to be Young' brand has taken the decision to solve the issue of low margins and the dip in rupee rates, Realme said.

Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, said, "As a young brand, Realme has created multiple milestones. Adding to our success, we have sold 2 million units during the Diwali sale on Flipkart. We are very grateful for the affection people have shown towards the brand and appreciate the kind support.

"At Realme, we tried to control the price, providing our devices in best price possible. But forced to increase the price marginally on some of the products which are affected the most due to the current market scenario. Even after elevating the price, all the products still remain the best in their price segments," he added.

"The smartphone brand for the youth has been committed to providing the best of everything in its offerings. Hence, the brand has been facing low margins through product sales. Furthermore, the rupee rates are falling in the market and instinctively elevating the manufacturing cost. Considering the current market scenario, the brand has decided to upgrade the pricing of some of the products marginally," Realme said in a statement.

As per the new prices, Realme 2's 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant will be available at Rs. 9,499, whereas the 4GB RAM+64GB ROM price remains unchanged. People will be able to buy Realme C1 at Rs. 7,999 from now on. For all the other devices, the prices will remain the same.

Meanwhile, the company said that Realme 2 phones will go on sale at 12 pm every Monday on Flipkart and Realme 2 Pro will go on sale every Friday at 12:00 noon