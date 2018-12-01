Realme begins rolling out ColorOS 5.2 update for Realme 1 smartphones

Oppo's former sub-brand Realme had launched its first smartphone Realme 1 for the masses back in May this year. The smartphone came with a budget price tag yet it offered some powerful specifications. The smartphone ships with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with Color OS skin on top. Now, Realme has started rolling out ColorOS 5.1 update for the Realme 1 smartphones.

Realme took it to its official blog post to confirm that it is rolling out the ColorOS 5.2 stable update for the Realme 1 smartphones. The update is being rolled out as OTA (over-the-air) in a phased out manner. The update is currently being made available for only a limited number of users and as per Realme, the update will make its way to all the Realme 1 smartphones by December 3. The update will be made available to all the users only after there is no critical bug found in the update.

The new ColorOS 5.2 stable update for the Realme 1 smartphones bring a number of changes and improvements to the device. The update also brings along the October Android Security patch along with it.

The update comes with a build number CPH1861EX_11.A.2 and it introduces some changes related to the UI such as a single swipe gesture to dismiss the notification, visible headset icon in the status bar upon connecting a headset with the device some other improvements. The latest update is expected to improve the user experience on the smartphone.

Realme 1 specifications and features:

The Realme 1 smartphone packs a tall 6.0-inch IPS LCD display which has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. Powering the Realme 1 is a flagship MediaTek Helio P60 chipset which is paired with Mali G72 MP# GPU to take care of the graphics. The device is available in three RAM and storage variants including 3GB/4GB and 6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB of onboard storage. The internal storage on the device is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.