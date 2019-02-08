Realme C1 (2019) going up for sale at 12 noon on Flipkart

The Chinese smartphone Realme has recently launched Realme C1 (2019) in the Indian market. The affordable smartphone is a successor of the company's last year's Realme C1 smartphone which came with 2GB RAM. The latest variant was launched as a Flipkart exclusive device in the country. It comes with a higher RAM and storage and has already been made available via a flash sale earlier. Today, the smartphone will be available again via its second flash sale online.

The Realme C1 (2019) can be purchased via the flash sale that will be hosted on the Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. This is the second flash sale and it will begin at 12 noon. We suggest that you make sure that you have a reliable internet connection while shopping online. As for the pricing, the Realme C1 (2019) is available in two RAM and single storage configurations. While the 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 7,499, the high-end variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage is retailing for Rs 8,499. Notably, the consumers who will purchase the smartphone using an Axis Bank credit or debit cards will receive a discount of Rs 600.

Realme C1 (2019) specifications:

The entry-segment Realme C1 (2019) flaunts a 6.2-inch display panel with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels which is standard for most of the budget smartphone available in the market. The display offers a peak brightness levels of 360 nits and is protected with a Corning Gorilla Glass on top.

In the imaging department, the smartphone makes use of a dual-lens primary camera module with a 13MP primary lens that has an aperture of f/2.2 and a 2MP secondary lens for depth sensing. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera that has an f/2.2 aperture.

The Realme C1 (2019) runs on an entry-segment Snapdragon 450 chipset that clocks at 1.8GHz. The processor is paired with Adreno 506 GPU to render graphics and 2GB/3GB RAM for multitasking. The device offers a storage space of 32GB which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. It ships with Android 8.1 Oreo based on ColorOS 5.1 skin on top.