Realme C1 (2019) open sale goes live in India

Realme, OPPO's former subsidiary made an entry in the Indian market with the launch of its first smartphone, the Realme 1 back in May 2018. Since then, the company has launched a bunch of other smartphones in the country that come with an affordable price tag and offers some decent set of specifications. One of its affordable smartphones, the Realme C1 which was announced back in September 2018 in the Indian market and later the company launched upgraded variants of this device, i.e, the Realme C1 (2019).

The latest Realme C1 (2019) with upgraded RAM was launched towards the end of January 2019 and has been made available via flash sales. The device was available via its third flash sale yesterday and now the device's open sale has gone live. This makes Realme C1 (2019) one of the few devices that have been made available via an open sale quite soon after its official launch in the market. The device can be purchased from the Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart's online store.

Realme C1 (2019) specifications and features:

The Realme C1 (2019) is an entry-segment smartphone and it offers some standard specs which you can find in the other budget smartphones. The device ships with Android 8.1 Oreo based on ColorOS 5.1 skin on top. The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset clocking at 1.8GHz and paired with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. The new variant comes with 2GB/3GB RAM options and has 32GB of onboard storage which is expandable to up to 256GB via microSD card. Realme C1 (2019) flaunts a 6.2-inch display panel that offers a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

The camera specs include a dual-lens primary camera with a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary lens. UP front, there is a 5MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling.

As for pricing, the 2GB RAM/32GB variant is priced at Rs 7,499 and the 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage is priced at Rs 8,499.