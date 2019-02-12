Realme C1 (2019) third flash sale starts at 12 noon today on Flipkart

Realme C1 (2019), the latest budget smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand Realme was launched this earlier this month in India. The smartphone has been made available to the masses via flash sales. Now, the smartphone is going up for a third flash sale in the country. The device is an upgraded variant of the Realme C1 which was launched back in September 2018 and it packs higher RAM than the previous variant.

The Realme C1 third flash sale is being hosted online on Flipkart and the sale will begin at 12.00 noon. Interested users will first need to visit Flipkart's website and register their name so that they can receive a notification for the sale. It is also advised to stay connected to a reliable internet connection and visit the website prior to the sale begins.

As for the pricing, the Realme C1 (2019) with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available for Rs 7,499, whereas, the device with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is retailing for Rs 8,499. The users who will be buying the smartphone using an Axis Bank credit and debit cards will get an instant discount of Rs 600.

Realme C1 (2019) specifications and features:

The Realme C1 (2019) offers a similar set of hardware as the standard variant of Realme C1. The smartphone adorns a 6.2-inch display with 720 x 1520 pixel screen resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The display comes with a notch on top that houses the selfie camera along with a bunch of sensors.

In the imaging department, there is a dual-lens rear camera setup with a 13MP primary lens accompanied by a 2MP secondary lens. The device comes with a 5MP front camera to capture selfies and video calls. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 450 processor onboard which is clubbed with 2GB/3Gb of RAM and Adreno 506 GPU to render the graphics. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based on ColorOS 5.2 UI and is backed by a big 4,230 battery.