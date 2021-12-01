Realme C11 (2021) Gets Price Hike For Second Time; Still Worth Buying? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme C11 (2021) was originally launched back in June in India. In August, Realme increased the price of the handset. Now, the Realme C11 (2021) has now got a price hike for the second time in the country. The smartphone offers decent features under Rs. 10,000 segment. Here are the new pricing details of the Realme C11 (2021).

Realme C11 (2021) New Price Details

The Realme C11 (2021) is available in two storage configuration - 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The base model was launched for Rs. 6,999 and the high-end model retailed for Rs. 8,499.

After its second price hike, the phone now starts at Rs. 7,499, while the high-end variant will cost Rs. 8,999 in India. The phone comes in Cool Grey and Cool Blue color options and can be purchased from Flipkart, Realme India's website, and other offline stores across the country.

Realme C11 (2021): Features

The Realme C11 (2021) comes with the Unisoc SC9863 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD slot. Running Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top, the device flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio.

For cameras, there is a single 8MP primary rear camera sensor paired with an LED flash. Upfront, the phone sports a 5MP selfie camera sensor placed into a water-drop notch.

The phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with standard 10W charging tech. For connectivity, the handset includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. However, the phone does not support any physical fingerprint sensor.

Realme C11 (2021): Still Worth Buying?

If you are looking for a phone for normal day-to-day usage like messaging and calling, then the Realme C11 (2021) would be good to consider. Now, you will get better camera features at the same price range on the smartphones like the Infinix Smart 4 and the Samsung Galaxy M02.

