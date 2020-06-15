Realme C11 Clears Multiple Certifications: What To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After the launch of the much-awaited Realme X50 Pro 5G, it looks like the company is working on another new device. Well, the talk is not about a device in the X series of smartphones and it is likely to be dubbed Realme C11. The latest reports regarding this smartphone have started surfacing online and it is believed to carry the model number RMX2185.

Realme C11 Certification Listing

As per the latest report by GizmoChina, the Realme C11 was spotted getting certified in two countries. It was spotted initially on the Malaysian certification agency SIRIM and the Thailand certification database NBTC. Previously, the same device surfaced online on the Indonesian certification database TKDN. Back then too, it carried the model number RMX2185 that was speculated to belong to the Realme X50t or Realme X3. Now, it has been revealed that it could be launched under the moniker Realme C11.

While it has received certification from some of the major markets for Realme, the upcoming smartphone is yet to be spotted on the Indian BIS certification database. Given that India is a key market for Realme, we can expect the Realme C11 to be launched in the country.

What We Think

As per the certification listings, the Realme C11 is believed to be an LTE device that belongs to the entry-level C series smartphones from the company. Besides the model number, nothing else is known about this upcoming smartphone. As there is no official confirmation from the company regarding this upcoming device, it is believed to be too early to speculate about the same.

One thing that we can expect is that the Realme C11 could be launched with Android 10 topped with Realme UI out-of-the-box. And, it is believed to make use of a MediaTek chipset as the other affordable devices.

These are first reports regarding the Realme C11 and we need to wait for further reports to surface to know more details regarding what the company will roll out its sleeves for the next Realme C series smartphone.

