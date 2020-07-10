Realme C11 India Launch Pegged For July 14: Expected Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme recently expanded its budget 'C' smartphone lineup with the launch of Realme C11 in Malaysia. The company also teased its arrival in the Indian market a few days ago. A new report online has now revealed when can we expect the device to debut in the country. Also, it is being tipped that the device will bear identical hardware as the international model including the MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

When Will Realme C11 Launch In India?

The Realme C11 is set to launch on July 14 in India. The device will be available for sale online via Flipkart. 91Mobiles learned from its sources that the device will indeed be announced with the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. This will make it the first budget smartphone in the country to launch with this entry-level gaming processor.

The processor on the Realme C11 will be paired up with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has been announced in a single configuration of 2GB LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The handset also supports up to 256GB microSD card.

The smartphone is packed with a 6.5-inch LCD display. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. There are a waterdrop style notch and the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

In terms of optics, the Realme C11 has a dual-lens setup at the rear housed within a square module. The sensors onboard are a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP sensor for depth effects with am f/2.2 aperture.

The waterdrop notch upfront packs a 5MP sensor for selfies and video calls. There is no fingerprint scanner and the device relies on Face Unlock for security. The connectivity aspects include dual-ism support, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth. The device runs on a 5,000 mAh battery, but there is no fast charging support.

