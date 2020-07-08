Realme C11 India Launch Teased; Here Are The Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme launched the Realme C11 in Malaysia last month. Now, the company is gearing up to bring the handset to the Indian market soon. The company has started teasing the launch of the upcoming C series smartphone and it looks like the upcoming handset will be the Realme C11.

According to Realme's tweet, it is known that a new Realme C-series smartphone will be launched soon. On the other hand, the Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth also claimed that the company will soon be adding a stylish product to the C series.

However, the post did not reveal any specific name and date of the upcoming smartphone. It is expected to be the Realme C11 as it is currently under C series which was not launched in India. The handset was also spotted at BIS a few days ago. The Realme C11 arrives in Malaysia at RM 429 (roughly Rs. 7,560). Looking at the price of the phone, it seems that it will come as an entry-level phone.

To recall, the Realme C11 sports a 6.5-inch waterdrop-style notch display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with 2GB of RAM. The memory of the device is expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Coming to the software, the Realme C11 runs on Android 10. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery and a dual-camera setup. The camera setup includes a 13MP main lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies and videos, there is a 5MP sensor. The device comes with Nightscape mode which will allow capture better images in lower-light. It has a face unlock feature for biometric recognition instead of a fingerprint scanner. The device supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.

