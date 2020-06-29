ENGLISH

    Realme C11 Pricing Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch

    By
    |

    Realme is gearing up to announce the Realme C11 in Malaysia and Indonesia on June 30. Now, the price of the phone for the Indonesian market has been revealed ahead of its launch. Earlier, the retail site Lazada had already revealed the phone's specifications, color options, and design. The phone will go on sale via Lazada on July 1 after launching. The Realme C11 will be available in Mint Green and Pepper Grey color variants.

    Realme C11 Pricing Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch

     

    Price Details Of Realme C11

    The handset will come in two storage variants in Indonesia. The 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model of the C11 will be available at IDR 1,799,000 (around Rs. 9,457). On the other hand, the higher 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant will carry IDR 1,999,000 (around Rs. 10,669).

    Realme C11 Specifications

    The Realme C11 features a 6.5-inch waterdrop-style notch display with an HD+ resolution. It has a face unlock feature for biometric recognition instead of a fingerprint scanner.

    For the processor, the Realme C11 will use the new MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The smartphone will be fuelled a 5,000 mAh battery with support for a 10W charging. Coming to the software, it will be loaded with the Realme UI based Android 10.

    In terms of the camera, it will arrive with a selfie camera of 5MP. For the backside, it will have a square-shaped camera module that includes a 13MP main camera, and a 2MP depth assist lens along with an LED flash. The device has Super Nightscape mode which will allow capture better images in lower-light.

    Looking at the price of the phone, it seems that it could fall among the entry-level phones. The phone has a large display and its camera supports taking pictures in low light. Although, we will get a dual camera on the back of the phone and it does not feature any fingerprint scanner. On the other hand, the Realme C11 was recently spotted at the BIS which means the handset will be launched in India in the future.

    realme smartphone news
    Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 18:07 [IST]
