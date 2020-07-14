Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched In India: Price & Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has announced the budget-friendly C11 smartphone in India. In addition, the company has launched a 10,000 mAh powerbank. The new handset was announced last month in Malaysia. The handset is the first which is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

In addition to the new processor, there are noticeable changes in the camera department. The Realme C11 has a square-shaped module equipped with a dual-rear camera. The company introduced the handset via an online event due to the ongoing situation.

Price In Indian Market & Availability

The Realme C11 comes with a price tag of Rs. 7,499 for 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage variant. It is offered in Rich Green and Rich Grey color options and will be available for purchase starting July 22 via Flipkart.

Realme C11 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Realme C11 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. The handset also offers a 20:9 aspect ratio and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone has face unlock instead of a fingerprint sensor.

As for software, the device ships with Android 10-based Realme UI. Under the hood, it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. It has 32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The Realme C11 backed by a 5,000 mAh battery.

In the optics department, the Realme C11's dual-camera setup comprises a 13MP main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 portrait lens. Upfront, it has a 5MP camera sensor for selfies.

The features of the camera include such as AI Beauty, Filter Mode, HDR, Portrait Mode, Super Nightscape mode, and more. For connectivity, it supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Considering the price, the smartphone seems loaded with good eatures. In addition, the processor used in the phone promises a good gaming experience.

Despite being an enter-level phone, the phone offers a larger display and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. Although it is a dual camera, it offers preloaded AI Beauty, Filter Mode, HDR, Portrait Mode. Many people may dislike that the phone lacks a fingerprint sensor. However, it has face unlock to fill its place.

