Realme C12 And C15 With Triple Camera Setup Listed On Flipkart: Everything You Should Know

Realme is all set to bring two affordable smartphones in the country on August 18. The Realme C12 and the C15 have been listed on Flipkart listing, which suggests that the smartphones will have a 6,000 mAh battery. Besides, both handsets will be available on the company's website.

Realme C12 And C15 Expected Specification

The listing reveals that the Realme C12 will have a triple camera setup at the back, including a 13MP primary sensor along with a wide-angle and depth sensor. The smartphone is likely to have 10W charging along with a fingerprint for security. It will have Slow-mo support, HDR mode, and Chroma Boost. The Realme C12 will be available in blue color. Furthermore, the smartphone is likely to price under Rs. 10,000.

On the other hand, the Realme C15 has already been launched in Indonesia, so we hope that it will have a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The smartphone will have the MediaTek Helio G35 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The Realme C15 will run the Android 10 operating system and will have a fingerprint sensor and quad-camera setup at the back.

The smartphone will include a 13MP primary sensor and 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Upfront, the Realme C15 is likely to have an 8MP camera for selfies. On the connectivity front, the Realme C 15 will include, MicroUSB, 3.5mm Audio jack, Dual 4GVoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS/GLONASS/Beidou. It will support 18W fast-charging.

Realme Might Launch Two 5G Smartphone

Apart from launching two affordable smartphones, the company is likely to bring two 5G devices. The upcoming devices will feature a 6.43-inch display, octa-core chipset, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The smartphones will feature 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB storage options. The report also suggests that 64MP camera, 8MP ultrawide sensor, and 2MP macro sensor. There will be a 32MP camera and 4,300mAh battery inside.

