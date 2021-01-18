Realme C12 Announced With Upgraded Configuration In India: Price, Availability News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme C series has been one most popular budget smartphone lineups in India. The company announced several smartphones in this series last year including the Realme C12. The device was tagged under Rs. 10,000 price mark and was announced in a sole 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage option. Now, the company has added another variant that comes with higher RAM and storage capacity.

Realme C12 New Variant Price

Realme has now announced the C12 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. This model has been priced at Rs. 1,000 more than the 3GB variant. While the former is priced at Rs. 9,999, the latter is retailing at Rs 8,999. The device new variant is available for sale at the company's official website in Power Blue and Power Silver shades.

The e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart are yet to list this variant. We can expect its availability across other sellers (online and offline) in the coming days. Notably, this variant only has an upgraded configuration. The remaining hardware aspects remain identical to the 3GB RAM variant.

Speaking of which, the Realme C12 is backed by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor which is based on a 12nm process and has a clock speed of 2.3 GHz. The chipset is combined with PowerVR GE8320 GPU, up to 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage.

Expandable storage support is up to 256GB via microSD card. It comes with Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box. The smartphone uses a triple-lens rear camera setup for imaging. There are a 13MP primary sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors for depth and macro photography. The handset packs a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display which has an HD+ resolution. The dewdrop notch features a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls. The handset runs on a 6,000mAh battery.

