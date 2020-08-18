Realme C12, C15 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has launched two entry-level smartphones Realme C12 and the Realme C15 in India. The Realme C12 features an upgraded design of the Realme C11 which was launched in July. Both smartphones pack a massive 6,000 mAh battery and rear-mounted fingerprint sensors. Both handsets feature an almost similar design.

Realme C12, Realme C15 Price In India

The Realme C12 will be available at Rs. 8,999 for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Realme C15 comes in two storage variants. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model comes with a label of Rs. 9,999, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage carries a price tag of Rs. 10,999.

Both handsets will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme.com in Power Blue and Power Silver color options. The Realme C12 will go for its first sale on August 24 (12 pm), while the Realme C15 will go live on August 27. Customers also can get both handsets via offline stores. The Realme C12 and Realme C15 will be available starting August 31 and September 3 respectively.

Realme C12: Specifications

The Realme C12 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It offers a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 3GB LPDRR4x RAM. The 32GB internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

It runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and packs a triple rear camera setup. The rear camera of the handset includes a 13MP primary sensor and two 2MP monochrome and macro lens. Upfront, it has a 5MP selfie shooter. The back-camera features include phase-detection autofocus (PDAF) and the selfie camera also supports AI Beauty, HDR, Panorama.

Realme C15: Specifications

The display design, chipset, and software version of the Realme C15 are identical to the Realme C12. There is a difference between the two phones in the camera department.

The Realme C15 features a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-lens that offers a field-of-view (FoV) of 119 degrees. There are two 2MP mono and retro sensors. For selfies and videos, the Realme C15 packs 8MP shooter and it also supports AI Beauty, HDR, Panorama. The Realme C15 comes with an 18W fast charging support.

Looking at the above features, it can be said that the company is offering quite good features in its entry-level phones. There is a lot of demand for entry-level phones in the market now. Both handsets can be a good choice at a price below Rs. 12,000.

