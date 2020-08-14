Realme C12 With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has launched yet another budget smartphone for the masses. Following the launch of Realme C15, the company has now announced the Realme C12 in Indonesia. The device has been visiting the rumour mill for a while and is expected to hit the shelves in the Indian market on August 18 alongside the Realme C15.

Realme C12 Full Specifications And Features

The Realme C12 is somewhat identical to the C15 in terms of hardware. The primary differential factor is the camera setup. Speaking of the similarities, the device features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display which delivers an HD+ resolution and has a waterdrop style notch.

The smartphone gets its power from the MediaTek Helio G35 processor which is aided by 3GB RAM. It comes with 32GB storage capacity and also has expandable storage support. It will boot on Android 10 OS and will come pre-installed with Realme UI skin.

Speaking of the cameras, the device sports a triple-lens setup which is housed inside a square-shaped module. The sensors packed inside are a 13MP primary lens and a set of 2MP sensors. The handset comes with a 5MP snapper upfront to capture selfies and to make/receive video calls.

The fingerprint scanner for security is placed on the rear panel. One of the biggest highlights of the Realme C12 is the 6,000 mAh battery. It is one of the only few budget smartphones which has this massive battery. Besides, the device comes with 10W fast charging support.

How Much The Realme C12 Is Priced At?

The Realme C12 is announced for IDR 1,899,000 which is around Rs. 9,365 in Indian currency. It is the price of 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage configuration. The device is said to go on sale starting August 16 in Coral Blue and Marine Blue colours.

It is worth mentioning that the handset is scheduled to make an entry in the Indian market next week itself. It is already listed on Flipkart alongside the C15 where the majority of its features have been tipped.

