Realme C12 With 6000mAh Battery Likely On Cards, Clears Multiple Certifications

Recently, Realme unveiled two new smartphones in the C series. Well, the talk is about the Realme C11 and Realme C15. Now, it looks like the company is gearing up to add another affordable smartphone to its portfolio with the launch of the Realme C12. The moniker of the upcoming smartphone has been tipped by a leaked NBTC certification listing.

Realme C12 Details Revealed

As per the NBTC certification listing, the Realme C12 carrying the model number Realme RMX2189 has been certified recently. It is believed to be a 4G smartphone as it belongs to the budget smartphone lineup, claims MySmartPrice.

Besides this certification database, the Realme C12 has already cleared the China Quality Certification Center, which confirms that the upcoming smartphone will use a 6000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It is worth mentioning that the Realme C15 comes with a similar 6000mAh battery but it supports 18W fast charging speed.

Furthermore, the Realme C12 was also spotted on the TKDN certification database hinting that it will boot Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. On top of Android, the smartphone will run Realme UI, its own custom skin. The listing does not shed light on any further information regarding the upcoming smartphone.

What We Expect From Realme C12

Given that the Reealme C12 has been certified via multiple certification listings in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and China, we can expect the smartphone to be launched in all the major markets for the company. Though it has been spotted on all these certification databases, details regarding the same are scarce hinting the presence of a 6000mAh battery, 5V at 2A, or 10W charging speed sans any fast-charging technology.

From the moniker Realme C12, we can expect this smartphone to be positioned between the Realme C11 and Realme C15. It is likely to arrive with some features such as Android 10 and HD+ display with a waterdrop notch as seen on the above-mentioned models. And, we are yet to get more clarity regarding the position of the fingerprint sensor and a Helio G35 that is used by the Realme C11 and Realme C15.

