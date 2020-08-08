ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme C15, C11 India Launch Teased Officially; Launch Imminent?

    By
    |

    Realme might soon refresh its budget smartphone series again in India. The upcoming models which are expected to hit the shelves in the country are the Realme C12 and the Realme C15. Both smartphones have cleared multiple certifications which suggest an upcoming launch. The company itself has now given hint on their arrival. Here are the details:

    Realme C15, C11 India Launch Teased Officially; Launch Imminent?

     

    Realme C12 And Realme C15 India Launch Teased

    Realme has shared a tweet via its official handle which indicates the arrival of entry-level smartphones in India. The Realme C12 and the Realme C15 are being tipped to launch in the country since long now and it is highly likely that we get to see these devices to land in the country soon.

    And with the official teasers doing rounds already, it shouldn't be long before the company gives out a specific date for their arrival. The company has already launched the Realme C15 outside India. However, the Realme C12 is a new model altogether. The device is expected to launch as a successor to the Realme C11 and has cleared multiple certifications online which confirms its existence as well as some of the features.

    The device is said to come with a 6,000 mAh battery unit and have 10W fast charging support. The handset is further said to arrive with Android 10 OS and come pre-installed with Realme UI skin.

    The Realme C15, on the other hand, is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The device is launched with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It comes pre-installed with Android 10-based Realme UI skin.

     

    The handset features a quad-rear camera setup equipped with a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, one retro, and one black and white sensor. It is backed by a 6,000 mAh battery and has 18W fast charging support as well.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 17:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X