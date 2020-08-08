Realme C15, C11 India Launch Teased Officially; Launch Imminent? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme might soon refresh its budget smartphone series again in India. The upcoming models which are expected to hit the shelves in the country are the Realme C12 and the Realme C15. Both smartphones have cleared multiple certifications which suggest an upcoming launch. The company itself has now given hint on their arrival. Here are the details:

Realme C12 And Realme C15 India Launch Teased

Realme has shared a tweet via its official handle which indicates the arrival of entry-level smartphones in India. The Realme C12 and the Realme C15 are being tipped to launch in the country since long now and it is highly likely that we get to see these devices to land in the country soon.

We are a #TechTrendsetter brand with a ‘Dare to Leap’ philosophy & diverse product portfolio. The #realme C series was launched with one objective- to provide best-in-class features & the realme experience for every Indian.



The new #EntryLevelValueKings are ready!#ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/rlphpvUFQ6 — realme (@realmemobiles) August 7, 2020

And with the official teasers doing rounds already, it shouldn't be long before the company gives out a specific date for their arrival. The company has already launched the Realme C15 outside India. However, the Realme C12 is a new model altogether. The device is expected to launch as a successor to the Realme C11 and has cleared multiple certifications online which confirms its existence as well as some of the features.

The device is said to come with a 6,000 mAh battery unit and have 10W fast charging support. The handset is further said to arrive with Android 10 OS and come pre-installed with Realme UI skin.

The Realme C15, on the other hand, is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The device is launched with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It comes pre-installed with Android 10-based Realme UI skin.

The handset features a quad-rear camera setup equipped with a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, one retro, and one black and white sensor. It is backed by a 6,000 mAh battery and has 18W fast charging support as well.

