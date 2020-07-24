Realme C15 Likely To Pack Helio G35 Chipset: Everything We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme C15 in Indonesia on July 28. Some specifications of the upcoming device have already been confirmed by the company. Now, the chipset and camera's details are out thanks to a new report via Playfuldroid. The device is said to be fuelled by a 6,000 mAh battery with support 18W fast charging.

On the other hand, a listing of the Lazada Indonesia suggested that the Realme C15 will be available in two storage options and Seagullrey and Marine Bluet color options. The Realme C15 will be offered in two RAM variants including 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

Coming to the specifications, the phone will be powered by the Helio G35 which is used for the Realme C11. The display size of the phone is still under wraps and is expected to feature a waterdrop notch display. It has a rear-positioned fingerprint reader for security purpose.

In terms of optics, the C15 will pack a quad-camera module which includes a main camera of 13MP, an 8MP ultra-angle sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it expected to feature a 5MP selfie shooter. However, the Realme C11 comes with a dual-rear camera.

Since the features of the phone are similar to Realme C11, the rest of the display and design might be the same. To recall, the Realme C11 features a 6.5-inch HD+ with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Looking at the battery capabilities, the Realme C15 will pack a bigger battery than the Realme C11. Also, the camera features will be better and also likely to have a fingerprint reader which is not available in the C11. No details were known about the price of the phone. Besides, there is no information whether the phone will launch in India.

