Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition To Arrive Soon In India: Report

Realme's C series is becoming quite popular in the budget segment. The company has launched multiple devices in this lineup with new design and updated hardware. The Realme C12 and the Realme C15 are amongst the newest members in the affordable segment. The latter was launched with a MediaTek processor. However, the company is reportedly working on a new variant of the Realme C15 powered by a Qualcomm processor.

Realme C15 To Launch With A Qualcomm Chipset In India?

As per the leakster Mukul Sharma, Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition in India. The name of the processor is not revealed, but it could be an entry-level processor. Just for reference, the device was previously launched with the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It is also unknown if the handset will have some other differences in the hardware or it would just be the processor.

The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition is further said to launch in two different configurations. There will be a 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage model and a 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage variant. The device will likely have support for an external microSD card similar to the currently available variant. Moreover, it is said to come in Power Silver and Power Blue colour options.

It is also not known when the company will introduce this smartphone in India and if the launch will take place this year or next. It would be safe to assume that the remaining hardware could be identical to the current variant. Just to recap, the Realme C15 comes with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary and 8MP wide-angle sensor. The device also has a retro and a black and white lens.

The handset flaunts a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. There is a waterdrop notch which has an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. Lastly, a huge 6,000 mAh battery powers the unit which is aided by 18W fast charging.

