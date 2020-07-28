Realme C15 With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has added yet another handset to the affordable 'C' series. Following the launch of the Realme C11, the company has now announced the Realme C15. The device is launched in Indonesia and brings some upgrades over the Realme C11. The budget smartphone is packed with a beefy 6,000 mAh battery unit and comes with fast charging support as well. Let's have a look at its entire spec-sheet.

Realme C15: What It Offers In Terms Of Hardware

The Realme C15 has some identical features as the Realme C11. Let's have a look at the similarities first. The device is launched with the same 6.5-inch LCD panel which offers an HD+ resolution. It has a waterdrop notch which houses an 8MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and for video calling.

Besides the display, the processor on both the handsets is same, i.e, the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The smartphone is launched with 3GB/4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The device comes with up to 256GB expandable storage support. Software-wise, the device makes use of Android 10-based Realme UI skin.

For photography, the rear panel has a quad-lens setup housed inside a square-shaped module. The setup includes a 13MP primary sensor that has an f/2.2 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.25 aperture, a retro, and a black and white sensor both of which have an f/2.4 aperture. The rear panel also has a fingerprint scanner for security.

The Realme C15 has standard connectivity options as the C11 and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microUSB port, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The device draws its power from a 6,000 mAh battery which is backed by 18W fast charging.

Realme C15 Price And Sale Details

The Realme C15's base model which comes with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at RP 1,999,000 (approx. Rs. 10,258) in Indonesia. The 4GB RAM+ 64GB model is priced at Rp 2,199,000 (approx Rs. 11,285), while the 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage model will cost Rp 2,499,000 which is around Rs. 12,869 in Indian currency.

Currently, Realme has not revealed by when this device will go official in India and the remaining markets across the globe. We expect the company to make some announcements for the same sometime soon and will keep you posted with the details.

