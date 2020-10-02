Realme C17 And Several IOT Products Listed On Realme India Official Site News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After launching in Bangladesh, the Realme C17 seems to be coming in the country. The latest handset has recently been spotted on Realme India's support page along with some Realme IoT products, suggesting an imminent launch. The IoT products include the Realme 10,000 mAh Power Bank 2i, Realme 20,000 mAh Power Bank 2, Realme Smart Bulb, Realme Smart Plus, Realme Smart Camera 360, Realme Watch S, and the Realme Selfie Tripod.

However, the official launch date yet to be revealed. On the other hand, Realme is launching the Realme 7 Pro Special Edition, Realme 7i smartphones, the 55-inch Realme SLED 4K smart TV, two audio products in the country on October 7. Now, it remains to be seen whether the company will launch all the products on the same day. The details of all IoT products still are under wraps. However, we already know the features of the Realme C17 which gone official in Bangladesh last month.

What Realme C17 Offers?

Starting with the price, the Realme C17 is selling in Bangladesh at BDT 15,990 which is around Rs. 13,881. It comes in Navy Blue and Lake Green color options. Coming to the features, the handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under its hood, there is the octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU. It has a 6GB RAM and 128GB native storage option that also supports additional storage expansion. For optics, the Realme C17 has a quad rear camera setup that houses a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and two 2MP sensors. At the front, you get an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

Further, the Realme C17 backed by a 5,000 mAh battery along with 18W fast charging technology. The device also supports LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

