Realme C17 Budget Smartphone Officially Launched: What's New? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme seems to have gone on a launch spree as the brand is consistently launching new smartphones across the globe. Following the Realme Narzo 20 series launch in India, the company has announced the Realme C17. The latest 'C' series model has been announced in Bangladesh. Just for reference, the company earlier introduced the Realme C12 and the Realme C15. The latest model steps up the game with a 90Hz panel.

What Are The Features Offered By Realme C17?

The Realme C17's key highlight is its 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel which has an HD+ resolution. Despite a 720p resolution, the display delivers a 90Hz refresh rate. Also, it gets a Corning Gorilla Glass protection and has a punch-hole for the selfie camera.

The smartphone features a quad-lens setup for imaging which is packed inside a rectangular module at the rear. The handset is equipped with a 13MP primary sensor which has an f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor which has an f/2.2 aperture. The camera setup also has a pair of 2MP sensors both of which have an f/2.4 aperture and function as macro and monochrome sensors respectively.

At its core, the Realme C17 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core entry-level processor. It is accompanied by Adreno 612 GPU, 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The device will boot on Android 10 OS on top

of which will be the Realme UI skin.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme C17 offers standard options such as a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth.

Lastly, the device makes use of a 5,000 mAh battery. The device also has an 18W fast charging support.

How Much The Realme C17 Will Cost?

The Realme C17 will be selling at BDT 15,990 which is around Rs. 13,881 in Indian currency. The device will be available in Navy Blue and Lake Green colour options and is slated to go on sale starting September 22 in Bangladesh. As of now, Realme has not confirmed its availability in India and other markets.

Best Mobiles in India