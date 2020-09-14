Realme C17 Teaser Poster Surfaces Online; Launch Set For September 21 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has launched multiple smartphones in its affordable 'C' series. The most recent offerings by the company are the Realme C12 and the Realme C15. Now, another device in this budget smartphone series is excepted to arrive in the coming weeks. Dubbed Realme C17, the device has already made an appearance on Geekbench. Now, a new teaser poster hints its launch slated for this month itself.

Realme C17 Official Launch Date

The Realme C17 is set to launch on September 21 in Bangladesh. A teaser poster shared by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter confirms the aforementioned date. Not just the official launch date, the teaser poster which seems to be official also reveals some of the key features of the upcoming handset and also the design aspects.

Turns out the Realme C17 will launch in Bangladesh on September 21. #Realme #RealmeC17 pic.twitter.com/X47PxxIq0O — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 14, 2020

As per the leaked poster, Realme will be incorporating the new punch-hole design on the Realme C17. The device will flaunt a 6.5-inch display that will offer a screen-to-body-ratio of 90 percent and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The poster doesn't mention the display type as well as the resolution. It would be interesting to see if the company adds an FHD+ resolution on the budget smartphone or will stick to the basics.

The poster also confirms the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor which has been tipped via previous leaks including the Geekbench database. The new entry-level processor is based on 11nm architecture and has a base frequency of 1.8GHz. The chipset will be aided by Adreno 610 GPU.

Moving to the rear, the image shows a quad-lens setup packed inside a rectangular module for imaging. The poster indicates there will be a 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture.

The imaging setup at the rear will also comprise an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 119-degree FoV and a pair of 2MP sensors with an f/2.4 aperture. The teaser poster also hints two different shaded of the Realme C17 including Lake Green and Navy Blue colors.

