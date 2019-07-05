Just In
- 1 min ago Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Launch Leak: 64MP Camera, 16GB RAM, 120Hz Display Tipped
- 36 min ago How To Setup Amazon Pay UPI And Win Up To Rs. 2,000 Assured Cashback For The First Transaction
- 1 hr ago Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 With 20-Day Battery Life Launched in India at Rs.1,499
- 3 hrs ago Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Limited Edition Unveiled: Comes With An Avengers Medallion
Don't Miss
- Finance Railway Budget 2019: Railway Infra Needs Investment Of Rs. 50 Lakh Crore Between 2018-2030
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: India haven’t played at Lord’s; Pakistan, Australia played twice
- Automobiles Kia Carnival MPV Confirmed For Indian Market — To Rival The Toyota Innova Crysta
- Movies Malaika Arora: I Make Arjun Kapoor Look Good; Lovebirds Caught Happily Jumping In Love
- News Sedition case: MDMK Vaiko sentenced to one-year jail time, fined Rs 10,000
- Lifestyle Akshay Kumar's Airport Fashion Inspires Us To Get Our Inner Cool Out
- Education IBPS RRB 2019 To Be Held In 13 Local Languages: Nirmala Sitharaman
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Realme C2 Flipkart Flash Sale Today At 12pm – Price, Offers And Specs
The smartphone market in India has become very competitive especially in the affordable segment and in the meantime, Xiaomi and Realme are the two brands which are taking lead in this particular category. The Realme C2 is all set to go on the flash sale today in India at 12 pm noon. Here are some tips to grab the smartphone before it went out of stock.
Realme C2 Price And Sale Offers
The Realme C2 will be up for sale on Flipkart and Realme's official website at 12 PM. The smartphone will up with a starting price of Rs 5,999 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The midrange model with 2GB RAM +32GB ROM will be up for Rs 6,999 and the 3GB RAM +32GB storage model will be up for sale at Rs 7,999. The smartphone will be available in Diamond Black and Diamond Blue color options.
Apart from the usual pricing, the company is also offing a discount of 10 per cent as SuperCash cashback on its official website. You can avail this offer if you are making payment with MobiKwik. On the other hand, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options on the smartphone and an additional discount of 5 per cent on Axis Bank Buzz credit card.
Realme C2 Specifications
Just to recall, the smartphone sports a 6.1 inch HD display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The screen also carries a dewdrop style notched design on the top. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 which means it can handle accidental drops and smudges. Under the hood the smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 Soc Clocked at 2.0Ghz along with 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM which is expandable up to 256GB storage.
On the optical front, the smartphone houses a dual camera sensor with the combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera packs 5 megapixels for selfies and video calls.
The smartphone is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery and runs on Android OS, v9.0 (Pie).
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
25,990
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
9,999
-
10,990
-
17,999
-
25,990
-
19,000
-
18,050
-
13,050
-
18,000
-
900
-
800
-
13,900
-
1,100
-
11,000
-
30,360