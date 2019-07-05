Realme C2 Flipkart Flash Sale Today At 12pm – Price, Offers And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

The smartphone market in India has become very competitive especially in the affordable segment and in the meantime, Xiaomi and Realme are the two brands which are taking lead in this particular category. The Realme C2 is all set to go on the flash sale today in India at 12 pm noon. Here are some tips to grab the smartphone before it went out of stock.

Realme C2 Price And Sale Offers

The Realme C2 will be up for sale on Flipkart and Realme's official website at 12 PM. The smartphone will up with a starting price of Rs 5,999 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The midrange model with 2GB RAM +32GB ROM will be up for Rs 6,999 and the 3GB RAM +32GB storage model will be up for sale at Rs 7,999. The smartphone will be available in Diamond Black and Diamond Blue color options.

Apart from the usual pricing, the company is also offing a discount of 10 per cent as SuperCash cashback on its official website. You can avail this offer if you are making payment with MobiKwik. On the other hand, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options on the smartphone and an additional discount of 5 per cent on Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Realme C2 Specifications

Just to recall, the smartphone sports a 6.1 inch HD display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The screen also carries a dewdrop style notched design on the top. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 which means it can handle accidental drops and smudges. Under the hood the smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 Soc Clocked at 2.0Ghz along with 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM which is expandable up to 256GB storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone houses a dual camera sensor with the combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera packs 5 megapixels for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery and runs on Android OS, v9.0 (Pie).

