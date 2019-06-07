Realme C2 Flipkart Sale Today In India At 12 PM – Sale Offer, Specs And More News oi-Karan Sharma

Realme C2 is all set to go on sale today in India via Flipkart and Realme.com. The sale will kick off at 12 PM, so if you are planning to grab on then be ready for the flash sale. The highlight of the smartphone is its 4,000mAh battery, dual rear camera setup, and the notch display. Here is how you can grab the smartphone before the units went out of stock.

Realme C2 Price And Offer

The 2GB +16GB ROM variant of Realme C2 will be up for grabs at Rs 5,999. The 3GB RAM +32GB storage model will be up for sale at Rs 7,999. The smartphone will be available in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colour options.

Flipkart is offering a discount of 5 per cent to Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders. On the other side, the official e-store is offering 10 per cent SuperCash cashback of up to Rs 1,000 while making the purchase via MobiKwik.

Apart from that buyers can also opt for the No cost EMI option which starts at Rs 1,000/month via Flipkart.

Realme C2 Specs

The Realme C2 sports a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset based on a 12nm process.

The Realme C2 is powered by 2GB or 3GB of RAM along with 16GB or 32GB of internal storage respectively. If that is not enough then you can also expand the storage via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone offers a dual camera setup with the combination of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary depth camera with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a 5Mp camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The C2 runs Android 9(Pie) out of the box and is fitted with a massive battery of 4,000mAh battery. It comes with facial unlock and doesn't feature a fingerprint sensor.