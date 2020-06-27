Realme C2, Realme 5s, Realme 6 Price Hiked In India: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Just a few days ago, two Realme smartphones including the Realme C3 and the Realme Narzo 10A received a price hike. The change in pricing was due to revised GST rates in India. Now, three more devices by the company have received a price hike in India. The company has now increased the prices of the Realme C2, Realme 5s, and the Realme 6. Details are as follows:

Realme Smartphones Price Hike Details

The Realme C2, Realme 5s, and the Realme 6 prices have been hiked by up to Rs. 1000 in India, cites a report via 91Mobiles. The new prices are said to come in effect starting July 28 in the country. Notably, this price hike is said to be for the offline market.

Speaking of the new pricing, the Realme C2 base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available at Rs. 7,499 instead of Rs.6,999 selling price. Similarly, the 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage configuration will be available for Rs. 7,999 instead of Rs. 7,499 price tag.

The Realme 5s, on the other hand, will retail at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration (previously selling at Rs. 10,999). The high-end 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage model will be selling at Rs. 12,999 instead of Rs. 11,999 price label.

Lastly, the Realme 6 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model was selling at Rs. 13,999. Following the price hike, it will be up for grabs at Rs. 14,999. The mid variant with a 6GB RAM+128GB storage model was selling at Rs. 15,999.

It will now cost you Rs. 16,999. The 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model which was available at Rs. 16,999 will now retail at Rs. 17,999.

Ever since the GST rates were revised in India, multiple brands have hiked the price of their devices. And we can expect some more devices to see a price hike in the coming days. So, if you plan on getting a new device then it would be wise to make a purchase before they see a hike.

