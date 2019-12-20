Realme C2 Receives December Security Patch, Dark Mode News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Realme C2 which is already available for sale in India is receiving the December security update. The update brings "Dark Mode Toggle", "Flash On Call", and more features. The smartphone which is currently shipped with Pie OS will get upgraded with Android 10-based ColorOS 7 in Q3 2020.

The December security (Dec 19, 2019) is of version RMX1941EX_11.A.21 which you can download here. Realme C2 has been receiving different upgraded versions since September. The company rolled out Android Pie based RMX1941EX_11_A.17 with September 2019 security patch on September 30 that introduced Digital Wellbeing and redesigned notification center interface.

The Realme C2 received RMX1941EX_11_A.18 version on October 25th with an updated October security patch, which offered system-wide dark mode, updated charging animation, and more. And, on December 2, the smartphone got upgraded with the RMX1941EX_11_A.20 version that carried an updated November security patch. This update fixed touch response issues.

The latest security patch is getting rolled out in stages and is available for a limited number of users. If the update has no bugs, the entire users might not have to wait longer as the brand would introduce the final update quite soon.

To recall, the Realme C2 arrived in the Indian market in May 2019. The handset sports a 6.1-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with up to 3GB RAM and up to 32GB ROM options. It comes with 13MP and 2MP camera set the rear and houses a single 5MP front camera.

The phone is fitted with a 4,000 mAh battery that looks quite bigger for a cheaper price option. In terms of connectivity, the device is compatible with dual 4G SIM, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi dedicated micro SD card slot, FM radio, GPS, and A-GPS. It is available for Rs. 5,999 for 2GB RAM/16GB ROM, Rs. 6,499 for 2GB RAM/32GB ROM, and Rs. 6,999 for 3GB RAM/32GB ROM.

