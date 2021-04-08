Realme C20, C21, C25 With MediaTek SoCs Launched In India; Price, Specs, And Offers News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has added three handsets - the Realme C20, C21, and the C25 to its portfolio. The trio come under the Rs. 10,000 segment and the Realme C20 is the most affordable of the lineup. In terms of features, both the Realme C20 and the C21 share some similar features including battery and display. Even, both smartphones ship with Android 10-based Realme UI custom skin, while the Realme C25 runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 on top.

Realme C20, C21, C25 Price And Availability In India

The Realme C20 comes in a single 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant which is priced at Rs. 6,999. The phone will be available in Cool Blue and Cool Grey color options and the first sale has been set for April 13.

On the other hand, the Realme C21 will cost Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It comes in Cross Black and Cross Blue color options and will go for sale on April 14.

Lastly, the Realme C25 price has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will go for sale on April 16 in Watery Blue, Watery Grey color variants. All three phones will be available via Flipkart, Realme.com, and retail stores.

Realme C20 Features

The handset bestows a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolutions and the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The MediaTek Helio G35 SoC handles the processing on the Realme C20.

Other features include a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support, 8MP single rear camera with an LED flash, and a 5MP front camera. On the connectivity front, the device supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a micro-USB port. Considering the features, the handset would be the perfect pick who are looking for a phone for normal day-to-day usage without any issue.

Realme C21 Features

The Realme C21 has the same 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and a 5,000 mAh battery. However, in terms of imaging, the Realme C21 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP lens. For selfies and videos, there is a 5MP front camera.

Realme C25 Features

The Realme C25 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1,280 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone has the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and packs a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

For optics, the Realme C25 has also a triple camera setup like the Realme C21. However, the sensors include a 48MP primary lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP lens. Upfront, it has an 8MP snapper for selfies and videos. Lastly, the phone gets 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS for connectivity.

