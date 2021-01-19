Realme C20 Promotional Teaser Reveals Design, Specifications; Launch Imminent News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is soon expected to launch a new device in its widely popular 'C' smartphone lineup. The new variant said to join this bandwagon is the Realme C20. The device will be initially announced in the South East Asian region before the global release. The company is yet to announce the launch dates for specific regions. The features and design have been tipped by a leaked product leaflet. Following are the details:

Realme C20 Design And Key Specifications

The Realme C20 will bring along a similar design aspect as the Realme C12 and the Realme C15. The device will feature a square-shaped camera module which is positioned at the top-left corner. The handset will be packed with an 8MP camera at the rear. It is unknown what all other sensors the main lens will be paired up with.

There could be a possibility that this is the only sensor this device will offer. It would only be clear once the device goes official. The Realme C20 will launch with a 6.5-inch display. It will likely be an LCD panel that will have a dewdrop notch and an HD+ screen resolution. The notch will be storing a 5MP camera sensor as per the promotional teaser.

The company will be using the same processor as the Realme C15 and the Realme C12. The Realme C20 will also be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The octa-core chipset will be accompanied by a 2GB RAM and 32GB storage option. The device will have expandable storage support as well. However, we are yet to get details on the specifics.

The Realme C20 will have a 3.5mm headphone jack. The company hasn't made any major changes to the battery setup as well. The device will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery unit. The battery will have standard 10W charging support. We are not sure why the company hasn't made any major improvements to the upcoming budget device. It can't be said if there will be any internal changes for the remaining markets or not.

