Realme C21 Debuts With MediaTek Helio G35 Processor; Price, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Following the launch of its flagship Realme GT 5G launch, Realme has now announced a budget handset in its 'C' smartphone lineup. The company has added the Realme C21 to its budget smartphone portfolio. The smartphone has been launched in Malaysia with some entry-level hardware such as the MediaTek Helio G35 processor, an HD+ LCD display, and a big 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme C21 Full Specifications And Features

The Realme C21 is driven by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The company has used this entry-level gaming-oriented chipset on multiple Realme C series devices such as the Realme C11, Realme C12, and the Realme C15. The MediaTek Helio G35 SoC also powers the Realme C20 that was launched recently.

The processor is combined with the PowerVR GR8320 GPU. The Realme C12 will be available with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage capacity. The device also has external microSD card support. This model is also launched with the older Android 10 OS as its siblings. It will have the Realme UI pre-installed.

The Realme C21 is announced with a 6.5-inch display which is an LCD panel. The display has an aspect ratio of 20:9, a standard HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, and a screen-to-body-ratio of 89.5 percent. The panel is TUV Rheinland certified and has a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

Speaking of the imaging setup, the Realme C12 comprises a triple-lens camera setup at the rear packed inside a square module. The device has a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor for depth imaging. The device uses a 5MP camera for selfies with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The unit comprises standard connectivity options such as a microUSB port, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Battery powering the units is a 5,000 mAh unit backed by standard 10W fast charging.

Realme C21 Price

The Realme C21 has bee priced at MYR 499 which is around Rs. 8,900 in Indian currency. The handset is listed at Lazada Malaysia website with black and blue color options.

Best Mobiles in India