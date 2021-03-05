Just In
- 9 min ago Reliance Jio Introduces Super Value, Best Selling, And Trending Tags For Prepaid Plans
-
- 23 min ago Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Listed Online: Complete Specs And Possible Pricing Out
- 30 min ago Realme GT Neo Tipped With Dimensity 1200 SoC, 5G Support; Everything You Need To Know
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 5, 2021: Play And Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Don't Miss
- News West Bengal Election 2021: BJP's Babul Supriyo likely to contest against CM Mamata From Bhowanipore
- Finance I-T Raids on Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap: 7 Things to Know
- Movies Indian Idol 12 To Go Off-Air By March End? THIS Show To Replace It!
- Lifestyle Janhvi Kapoor Raises Temperature In Delhi As She Steps Out In A Light Yellow Saree For Panghat Song Launch
- Sports IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings front jersey sponsor, find lead contenders to replace Muthoot
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 6 Lakh Units Mark In 5 Years: Here Are All Details
- Education HPSSC Junior Office Assistant Admit Card 2021 Released At www.hpsssb.hp.gov.in
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In March
Realme C21 Debuts With MediaTek Helio G35 Processor; Price, Specifications
Following the launch of its flagship Realme GT 5G launch, Realme has now announced a budget handset in its 'C' smartphone lineup. The company has added the Realme C21 to its budget smartphone portfolio. The smartphone has been launched in Malaysia with some entry-level hardware such as the MediaTek Helio G35 processor, an HD+ LCD display, and a big 5,000 mAh battery.
Realme C21 Full Specifications And Features
The Realme C21 is driven by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The company has used this entry-level gaming-oriented chipset on multiple Realme C series devices such as the Realme C11, Realme C12, and the Realme C15. The MediaTek Helio G35 SoC also powers the Realme C20 that was launched recently.
The processor is combined with the PowerVR GR8320 GPU. The Realme C12 will be available with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage capacity. The device also has external microSD card support. This model is also launched with the older Android 10 OS as its siblings. It will have the Realme UI pre-installed.
The Realme C21 is announced with a 6.5-inch display which is an LCD panel. The display has an aspect ratio of 20:9, a standard HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, and a screen-to-body-ratio of 89.5 percent. The panel is TUV Rheinland certified and has a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.
Speaking of the imaging setup, the Realme C12 comprises a triple-lens camera setup at the rear packed inside a square module. The device has a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor for depth imaging. The device uses a 5MP camera for selfies with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.
The unit comprises standard connectivity options such as a microUSB port, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Battery powering the units is a 5,000 mAh unit backed by standard 10W fast charging.
Realme C21 Price
The Realme C21 has bee priced at MYR 499 which is around Rs. 8,900 in Indian currency. The handset is listed at Lazada Malaysia website with black and blue color options.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
56,320
-
49,570
-
13,500
-
25,000
-
41,610
-
31,440
-
33,999
-
15,018
-
31,465
-
7,630