Realme C21 With 5,000mAh Battery To Launch On March 5: Expected Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme announced the Realme C20 in January and the company is now set to add another budget phone to its C-series called the Realme C21. The launch of the Realme C21 has been confirmed by the company itself which will take place on March 5 in Malaysia.

Realme has already confirmed that the upcoming phone will come with a large display, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a triple rear camera setup. On the other hand, the smartphone has also been listed on AliExpress Russia, revealing its key features and price.

Realme C21: Key Details

According to the AliExpress listing, the C21 will sport a 6.52-inch LCD panel with a 720 X 1600p resolution and there will be a waterdrop-notch on top to house the front camera. The octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC will handle the processing on the Realme C21 paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The phone will support standard 10W charging and it also claims to offer 47 days of standby time.

The phone will offer a triple-camera setup at the rear panel which will house a 13MP primary camera and a pair of 2MP sensors for photography. Upfront, it will get a 5MP sensor for selfies and videos. Besides, the camera features of the phone will include Super Nightscape mode, slow-motion video shooting, 1080p video recording, and more. Moreover, there will be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and will support a micro-USB port, a 3.5 mm audio jack for connectivity.

The handset is also listed to arrive in the Black and Blue color option and the price of the phone will fall between 11,445.44 to 14,993.76 Russian Ruble (Rs. 11,259 - Rs. 14,700) as per listing. As of now, there is no info about the India launch of the Realme C21. Even, the Realme C20 is yet to go official in the country.

