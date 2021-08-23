Realme C21Y With Unisoc T610 SoC Launched At Rs. 8,999; Features And Sale Date News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme C21Y has been launched in India as the latest entrant under the C-series. The smartphone is an upgraded version of the Realme C21 that made its debut back in April. The Realme C21Y is based on the octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC in contrast to the MediaTek G35 featured on the Realme C21.

Besides, the smartphone also offers a slew of new camera features such as Super Nightscape mode, Chroma Boost, Slow Motion, 1080P video recording, Portrait mode, AI Beauty, and so on.

Realme C21Y: Price And Where To Buy?

The Realme C21Y price starts in India at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The phone will be available for purchase starting August 30 via Flipkart, the brand's official site, and select offline stores. The Realme C21Y comes in Cross Black and Cross Blue color options.

Realme C21Y Features

The Realme C21Y has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC is paired with Mali-G52 GPU and up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD slot. Moreover, the Realme C21Y runs on Android 11 OS and packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary sensor, a pair of 2MP sensors.

For selfies and videos, there is a 5MP front-facing camera sensor placed into a water-drop notch. The device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports reverse wired charging. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Worth Buying?

For an asking price of Rs. 8,999, the Realme C21Y is packed with decent features including a high-performance processor, multiple camera features, a huge battery, and so on. The phone skips a higher refresh rate, while the budget Galaxy M12 supports a 90Hz refresh rate which is selling starting at just Rs. 10,999. Further, Realme C21 can be a good alternative to the smartphone like the Redmi 9 Prime and the Infinix Hot 10s that are available at the same price tag.

