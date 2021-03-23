Realme C25 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Officially Unveiled; Price, Features News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has unveiled its new budget smartphone in the 'C' series called the Realme C25. It has been announced in Indonesia as the new affordable smartphone. The device carries forward some features from the previous generation models such as a waterdrop notch design and a square-shaped camera module. The Realme C25's highlights include an HD+ LCD display and a MediaTek Helio G series processor.

Realme C25 Hardware And Software

The Realme C25 sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The display features a waterdrop notch design and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. The company hasn't made any changes in the display department. Most of the previous Realme 'C' series devices such as the Realme C15 and the Realme C12 also had a similar pattern.

The Realme C25 packs three cameras at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The remaining camera hardware includes one 2 MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for macro shots and another 2MP sensor with the same f/2.4 aperture for depth photography. The dewdrop notch upfront stores an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is equipped with the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The chipset is combined with ARM Mali-G52 GPU and 4GB LPDDR4X RAM. The device is announced with a 64GB and 128GB storage option. The handset also has expandable microSD card storage support.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme C25 features a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. For security, the device packs a fingerprint sensor at the back. The device is packed with a 6,000 mAh battery that takes charge over a microUSB port. The battery supports 18W fast charging.

Realme C25 Price And Sale Details

The Realme C25 is announced with IDR 2,299,000 (approx Rs. 11,000). It is the price of 4GB RAM and 64GB variant. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model's price is yet to be announced. The handset will be going on sale starting March 27. Realme is yet to launch this handset in India and other markets. No official dates have been revealed for the same. We might get to know some details in the coming weeks.

Best Mobiles in India