Just In
- 59 min ago Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e Update Brings Amazon Alexa Integration; Here’s How To Update
- 1 hr ago Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021: Here Are The Huge Discounts On Realme Smartphones
- 1 hr ago Is Amitabh Bachchan The First Celebrity Ambassador For Brand Nothing?
- 2 hrs ago What Is n78 5G Band And Why It Is Used Extensively In India?
Don't Miss
- Finance 7th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Can Now Avail HBA Till March-22, Details Inside
- News Top secrets, a woman would never tell her husband
- Sports Euro 2020: Germany vs Hungary Stats Preview: Havertz eyes another record
- Movies Barrister Babu LEAP Promo Out! Anchal Sahu Takes Over As Bondita; Pravish Aka Anirudh’s New Look Revealed
- Lifestyle Madhuri Dixit’s Backless Kurti And Black Sharara Makes For A Stylish Sangeet Ceremony Outfit
- Automobiles Dubai Police Gets The New Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 — Rugged Workhorse Added To Exotic Fleet
- Education KVS Admission 2021: Class 1 First Provisional Selection List Expected Today
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In August
Realme C25s Price Hiked Within A Month Of Launch; A Right Move?
Earlier this month, Realme introduced its new budget player for the Indian market dubbed the Realme C25s. The device was launched with slightly improved hardware compared to the standard Realme C25. The device was launched with a sub Rs. 10,000 price tag in the country. This has been a major success factor for this handset. However, the company has hiked the price of the Realme C25s in the country. Is this the right move considering the increasing competition in the market? Here's what we think:
Realme C25s Gets First Price Hike With A Month Of Launch
The Realme C25s debuted with an asking price of Rs. 9,999 in the Indian market. This is the launch price of the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The company has increased the prices by Rs. 500 following which this model will be sold at Rs. 10,499.
Likewise, the Realme C25s with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration which was announced at Rs. 10,999 will now be retailing at Rs. 11,499. The new prices are already updated on the company's official website. Also, the offline market will be selling the handset with the increased prices. The colour options you can select from including Watery Blue and Watery Grey.
Realme C25s Price Hike: A Right Move?
Before we give our opinion on the same, let's quickly have a look at the spec-sheet offered by the Realme C25s. The handset flaunts a 6.5-inch LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. The device runs in the Helio G85 octa-core processor clubbed with 4GB RAN and up to 128GB storage. There is additional microSD card support as well.
The Realme C25s uses a triple-lens rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor. The remaining sensors are a pair of 2MP sensors (macro and black& white sensor respectively. The handset offers an 8MP selfie camera.
The Realme C25s boots on Android 11 OS and has the Realme UI 2.0 interface. The device also has a physical fingerprint scanner at the back for security. The handset gets its power from a 6,000 mAh battery and has 18W fast charging support.
Now, you might be wondering if the increased price tag is justified with the given spec-sheet at hand. In our opinion, the updated pricing might have some kind of impact on the sales. The Realme C25s is decent if not for the complete package in the sub Rs. 10,000 category.
It has all the necessary features that make it a good competitor in the budget segment. A lower price tag, be it with a difference of Rs. 500 compared to the competition is always a key success factor. We all would agree that the sub Rs. 10,000 bracket is already flooded with options. So increasing the price might not be a suitable move at the moment.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
10,604
-
29,075
-
23,999
-
27,490
-
42,390
-
34,365
-
2,999
-
2,599
-
17,605
-
24,000