Realme C25s Price Hiked Within A Month Of Launch; A Right Move?

Earlier this month, Realme introduced its new budget player for the Indian market dubbed the Realme C25s. The device was launched with slightly improved hardware compared to the standard Realme C25. The device was launched with a sub Rs. 10,000 price tag in the country. This has been a major success factor for this handset. However, the company has hiked the price of the Realme C25s in the country. Is this the right move considering the increasing competition in the market? Here's what we think:

Realme C25s Gets First Price Hike With A Month Of Launch

The Realme C25s debuted with an asking price of Rs. 9,999 in the Indian market. This is the launch price of the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The company has increased the prices by Rs. 500 following which this model will be sold at Rs. 10,499.

Likewise, the Realme C25s with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration which was announced at Rs. 10,999 will now be retailing at Rs. 11,499. The new prices are already updated on the company's official website. Also, the offline market will be selling the handset with the increased prices. The colour options you can select from including Watery Blue and Watery Grey.

Realme C25s Price Hike: A Right Move?

Before we give our opinion on the same, let's quickly have a look at the spec-sheet offered by the Realme C25s. The handset flaunts a 6.5-inch LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. The device runs in the Helio G85 octa-core processor clubbed with 4GB RAN and up to 128GB storage. There is additional microSD card support as well.

The Realme C25s uses a triple-lens rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor. The remaining sensors are a pair of 2MP sensors (macro and black& white sensor respectively. The handset offers an 8MP selfie camera.

The Realme C25s boots on Android 11 OS and has the Realme UI 2.0 interface. The device also has a physical fingerprint scanner at the back for security. The handset gets its power from a 6,000 mAh battery and has 18W fast charging support.

Now, you might be wondering if the increased price tag is justified with the given spec-sheet at hand. In our opinion, the updated pricing might have some kind of impact on the sales. The Realme C25s is decent if not for the complete package in the sub Rs. 10,000 category.

It has all the necessary features that make it a good competitor in the budget segment. A lower price tag, be it with a difference of Rs. 500 compared to the competition is always a key success factor. We all would agree that the sub Rs. 10,000 bracket is already flooded with options. So increasing the price might not be a suitable move at the moment.

