Realme C3 Sale Starts From Today In India Via Flipkart: Price, Offers, And Specifications

Realme C is all set to hit the market today with its first sale in India, the latest smartphone from the company was launched last week. The highlights of the smartphone are HD+ display, water-drop notch, 4GB RAM and a lot more. Realme has not confirmed the total numbers of units which are going to be the part of the first sale which means that the units might be limited and within a fraction of seconds, the Realme C3 might go out of stock. You need to be very quick if you are planning to grab one.

Realme C3 Price And Sale Offers

The Realme C3 is launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 6,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The top-end variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is listed for Rs. 7,999. The smartphone comes in Blazing Red and Frozen Blue colour variant. The sale will kick start at 12 PM today via e-commerce site Flipkart and Realme.com.

Under the launch sale offer, the company is offering Jio benefits of worth Rs. 7,550 on a recharge of Rs. 349 plan. Flipkart is also offering an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 on the exchange of old smartphone.

As we don't know the number of units available on the first sale, we recommend you to fill the delivery details along with card details in advance which will help you placing the order when the sale starts.

Realme C3 Specifications

Realme C3 flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 20:9 with 89.9 per cent screen-to-body-ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is juiced by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor, clubbed with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone houses a dual-camera setup with the combination of 12MP primary camera + 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 5MP camera sensor selfies and video calls.

The Realme C3 is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh non-removable battery with 10W charging support and runs on Android 10 on top of Realme UI 1.0.

