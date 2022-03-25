Realme C31 To Launch On March 31 In India; UNISOC T612, 5000mAh Battery Expected News oi-Megha Rawat

Realme C31 will be available starting March 31 for Indian consumers. The Realme C31 was first released in Indonesia earlier this week as the company's latest affordable phone, with features including a 5,000 mAh battery and a triple rear camera arrangement. The Realme C31 will be the successor to the Realme C21 and will be released just a few days after the Realme C35.

Realme has revealed the features and characteristics of the Realme C31 phone on its website. The C31 will have a "Dynamic Texture Design," which refers to the pattern on the phone's back. Despite having a 5,000 mAh battery, the Realme C31 will be 8.4mm thin. A fingerprint sensor is also located on the right side of the phone, near the power button.

Realme C31- Specifications

The Realme C31 was released a day before in Indonesia. The new Realme phone has a 6.5-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It means animations and scrolling on the screen will be jagged, contrary to Realme's claims. However, gamers will like the option for a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The phone features an 88.7% screen aspect ratio, which means the bezels are quite thick.

The Unisoc T612 CPU in Realme's forthcoming C31 is built on a 12nm technology and has eight cores. This is a low-end processor, thus it's just suitable for a few simple tasks. The Realme C31 is available with 3GB or 4GB of RAM, as well as 32GB or 64GB of storage. The Realme C31 may be expanded up to 1TB if you require more storage.

The Realme C31 sports three cameras on the back. A 13MP primary camera, a macro camera, and a black-and-white camera are all oriented in the same way as the Realme C35's cameras. The waterdrop-style notch houses a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone supports 10W charging, which means it will take at least two hours to completely charge. The Realme C31 is powered by Realme UI R Edition, an Android 11-based operating system. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and dual-SIM, dual-standby 4G LTE. The Realme C31 features a USB-C port for charging and media transfer, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme C31- Price

Realme released the C31 for IDR 1,599,00 in Indonesia. This pricing equates to around Rs. 8,500 in India which seems about appropriate for the Realme C31. It's available in two colors: Dark Green and Light Silver.

