Realme C33 India Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Here's What To Expect

Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone on September 6 in India. It will be launched under the company's C series and will be the successor to the Realme C31 launched earlier this year. Dubbed Realme C33, this new smartphone has been teased officially, and some of its key specs are already out in the open. While we are a day ahead of the launch, the pricing of the Realme C33 is out.

Realme C33 Price In India Leaked

A report by 91mobiles has spotted the Flipkart listing of the Realme C33. The listing is now down, but the publication has captured the screenshots that shed light on the pricing and other details of the upcoming Realme smartphone.

The listing shows the complete front design of the smartphone and it is in line with the design teased by the company. It shows that the Realme C33 will be priced at Rs. 11,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. Furthermore, the listing on the e-commerce portal shows another variant - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, which could be relatively cheaper. The report expects this model to be priced at Rs. 10,999.

In addition, the Realme smartphone is listed in Gold and Black color options on the portal, but the company has teased another variant in Aqua Blue. Furthermore, the listing also shows that the Realme C33 will be available with a 5% cashback on using a Flipkart Axis Bank card for the transaction.

Realme C33: What To Expect?

From the official teaser and the Flipkart listing, the Realme C33 is touted to be a stylish entry-level smartphone featuring a Boundless Sea Design. It is teased as the only smartphone in this segment to bestow a 50MP AI camera. Apart from this, the listing shows that there will be a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a Unisoc T612 chipset, and a microSD card slot supporting up to 1TB of expandable storage.

A massive 5,000 mAh battery is to power this smartphone. The other aspects that are listed include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5MP selfie camera sensor. Alongside the C33, the brand plans to launch the Realme Buds Air 3 Pro and the Watch 3 Pro as well.

