Realme Crosses 3.5 Crore Users Worldwide Within 2 Years Of Inception News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme recently celebrated its second birthday. Now the company claims that its number of users worldwide has reached 3.5 crores. The company is on the verge of success as it completes its second year. The company is expected to celebrate its success on May 25 with the launch of a new smartphone.

Realme also revealed in a post that the company is going to launch eight new products at an event in China on May 25, including the new phone. This event could be an online event for the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The company will also bring a smartwatch, a true wireless earbud, a power bank, and more.

The new smartphone will come with the code name 'Blade Runner'. It is expected to come as a gaming phone. The phone will also include a quad rear camera setup and it will appear in the grey variant. It is also heard that the smartphone will come under the upcoming Realme X3 series. The smartphone might come with model numbers RMX2141 and RMX2052, it was reported on TENNA's website.

In October 2019, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said that the company has 1.7 crore users worldwide. Last month, the company said it had more than 2.1 crore users in India and about 1.4 crores outside of India. Realme supplies its products in 27 markets around the world, including China, Europe, Southeast Asia, South Asia (including India), Russia, and Africa.

In two years, it has brought many mobiles to the market and now ranks fourth in the mobile industry in India.

When the company started, they launched its first smartphone Realme 1 under Oppo, then the brand took its own path with Realme 2 in August 2018.

In these two years, the company has made a good place in the market with smartphones as well as its own smartbands, and earbuds.

Best Mobiles in India