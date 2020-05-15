ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme Crosses 3.5 Crore Users Worldwide Within 2 Years Of Inception

    By
    |

    Realme recently celebrated its second birthday. Now the company claims that its number of users worldwide has reached 3.5 crores. The company is on the verge of success as it completes its second year. The company is expected to celebrate its success on May 25 with the launch of a new smartphone.

    Realme Crosses 3.5 Crore Users Worldwide Within 2 Years Of Inception

     

    Realme also revealed in a post that the company is going to launch eight new products at an event in China on May 25, including the new phone. This event could be an online event for the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The company will also bring a smartwatch, a true wireless earbud, a power bank, and more.

    The new smartphone will come with the code name 'Blade Runner'. It is expected to come as a gaming phone. The phone will also include a quad rear camera setup and it will appear in the grey variant. It is also heard that the smartphone will come under the upcoming Realme X3 series. The smartphone might come with model numbers RMX2141 and RMX2052, it was reported on TENNA's website.

    In October 2019, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said that the company has 1.7 crore users worldwide. Last month, the company said it had more than 2.1 crore users in India and about 1.4 crores outside of India. Realme supplies its products in 27 markets around the world, including China, Europe, Southeast Asia, South Asia (including India), Russia, and Africa.

    In two years, it has brought many mobiles to the market and now ranks fourth in the mobile industry in India.

    When the company started, they launched its first smartphone Realme 1 under Oppo, then the brand took its own path with Realme 2 in August 2018.

    In these two years, the company has made a good place in the market with smartphones as well as its own smartbands, and earbuds.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme smartphone news
    Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 17:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 15, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X