Realme Flagship With Snapdragon 855 SoC On Cards: A Rival To Redmi K20 Pro

Since long, we have been coming across rumors that Realme is working on a flagship-level smartphone. However, there has been no word regarding the exact launch date of the device. Now, the upcoming Realme smartphone has made it to the headlines once again.

As per a recent report by Nashville Chatter, the upcoming Realme smartphone was spotted receiving the Bluetooth certification. Well, the Realme flagship smartphone is believed to carry the model number RMX1931. The listing on Bluetooth SIG sheds light on a couple of key features.

Realme Flagship Smartphone Details

Given that it will be a flagship-grade smartphone, the upcoming Realme offering is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC. Some reports claim that there will be a Snapdragon 855+ chipset powering the smartphone. Other features of the device include a 6.55-inch display with a FHD+ resolution. There are claims that it could be launched with Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi support, and a 1950mAh battery. Contradictorily, there are reports suggesting that there will be a 3680mAh battery and support for 50W fast charging as well in the upcoming Realme flagship.

Talking about software, it looks like the smartphone will arrive with Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6.1. The listing notes that there will be a fingerprint sensor as well. While it does not mention the type of fingerprint sensor, we believe there will be an in-display sensor instead of a physical one.

What Do We expect From Realme?

While there is no word regarding when the Realme smartphone with Snapdragon 855 could be launched, it can be the 5G smartphone that is on cards. Notably, Realme already confirmed that there will be a 5G smartphone that will be unveiled later this year. Given that it has received the Bluetooth SIG certification, we can expect the upcoming smartphone to be unveiled soon.

Also, one thing that we are sure of is that this smartphone could be a stiff challenger to the Redmi K20 Pro with a Snapdragon 855 SoC. Notably, the Redmi flagship is selling like hotcakes and has been quite successful. It comes with high-end features including three camera sensors at the rear, a pop-up selfie camera, and more.

