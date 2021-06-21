Realme G1 India Launch Tipped Via Official Website; What All We Know? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is already known to be working on a slew of smartphones for the Indian market. Earlier this month an official support page listing on Realme's website confirmed the arrival of the Realme 9, Realme GT 2, and the Realme XT 3. Soon after, the Realme X9 also made an appearance on the company's official website. Now, another new Realme 'G' series has been spotted at the company's official India website hinting at another imminent launch.

Realme G1 Appears At Official Website

A screenshot of Realme's official website mentioning the Realme G1 has been shared by tipster Mukul Sharma. The leaked screenshot shared on Twitter shows the Realme G1 listed along with the Realme 3i.

It is worth mentioning that the official listing mentions Rs. 8,000 price tag for the Realme 3i. This suggests that the company the leaked official listing is from the company's India website. Unfortunately, only the moniker of the handset has been tipped by the leaked website's screenshot.

Not even a single hardware feature has been revealed by the listing. However, with the Indian pricing sighting, its launch can be expected going forward.

The timeline would be hard to guess. It could launch in Q3 or Q4 2021. Unless the company itself makes any official announcement, we would suggest you take this information as a grain of salt.

Realme G1: What All Can We Expect?

It is worth mentioning that the other Realme smartphones which were spotted at the company's India website have got some form of confirmation for their existence or an upcoming launch. This makes us believe the Realme G1 leaks might also start pouring in going forward.

We already have seen the company packing high-end features to the existing Realme GT. The Realme GT 2 is also tipped to be equipped with premium-grade features including a 5G network support. Likewise, we can expect the Realme G1 to offer 5G connectivity.

It is yet to be revealed if this device will be a premium offering or an affordable 5G offering which is the latest trend. We hope some information to emerge soon on the same.

