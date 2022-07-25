Madhav Sheth Hints Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition India Launch In The Most Cryptic Way News oi-Vivek

Realme came to the Indian market with an entry-level smartphone -- the Realme 1. Soon after that, the brand started diversifying itself in mid-range and upper mid-range segments. In fact, Realme is the first brand to launch a 5G capable smartphone in India -- the Realme x50 Pro.

With the launch of the Realme GT 2 Pro, the company recently entered into the flagship category. Madhav Sheth, the VP president of Realme has now confirmed that the company will soon adopt the "Go Premium" strategy, hinting toward the launch of its very first premium smartphone -- the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master edition.

Decoding Madhav's tweet gives us an insight into how Realme wants to establish itself as a premium smartphone maker. The upcoming premium smartphone from Realme will offer a unique design and innovative technology to compete against others.

What Makes Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition A Premium Smartphone?

The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master edition is currently the most powerful and most premium smartphone from the company. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone also has a triple camera setup at the back with two 50MP sensors, and the device also supports 100W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

We now want to establish ourselves in the premium segment after already establishing our dominance in the entry-level and mid-segment markets. Innovation is the foundation of our “Go Premium” strategy and for #realme, there are two pillars of innovation-technology and design. — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) July 25, 2022

While it might not be the most cutting-edge smartphone from the company, it still packs a punch and can compete against the upcoming performance-oriented devices like the iQOO 9T and the OnePlus 10T. Going by the track record, the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master could easily be the most affordable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphone in the country.

As per the pricing, the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master could cost somewhere between Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 60,000, considering the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the most powerful processor from Qualcomm.

