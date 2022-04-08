Realme GT 2, GT Neo 3 India Launch Confirmed; Expected Pricing & Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme recently unveiled the GT 2 Pro in India. At the launch, the brand did not bring the standard GT 2. However, the India launch timeline of the Realme GT 2 has been confirmed at the event. Besides, the company has also teased the launch of the Realme GT Neo 3 in India. The GT Neo 3 was launched last month in China and is the world's first phone to feature the Dimensity 8100 chipset and support 150W fast charging.

Realme GT 2 India Launch Details

Realme has confirmed that it will launch the standard Realme GT 2 during the company's fourth anniversary, which will be celebrated on May 4. The Realme GT 2 was launched earlier this year in China, while it went official in the global market at MWC 2022 event. In terms of features, the Realme GT 2 has a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits brightness.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. The GT 2 features a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP Sony IMX776 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, it has an 16MP camera for selfies and videos. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Furthermore, a 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device with support for 65W SuperDart fast charging. The Realme GT 2 was announced at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 46,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Based on this, we expect it will fall under Rs. 40,000 segment in India.

Realme GT Neo 3 India Launch Details

On the other hand, Madhav Sheth took to his Twitter handle to tease the arrival of the GT Neo 3 in India. However, he did not explicitly reveal the name of the device. The tweet says, ''something Neo to look forward to!'' and world's first 150W coming soon in India. So, one can safely assume it is talking about the Realme GT Neo 3.

In terms of features, the phone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. It runs Android 12 OS with realme UI 3.0 custom skin and comes with two variants. One comes with 150W charging tech that is claimed to charge 50 percent battery in just five minutes. The other variant of the GT Neo3 comes with 80W charging support.

The GT Neo 3 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS) supports, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view and a 2MP macro shooter.

As far as the launch is concerned, the exact launch timeline of the handset is yet to be revealed. The brand might launch the device alongside the GT 2 in India. However, we'll have to wait for the official confirmation on the same.

