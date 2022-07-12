Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched; Price & Specifications News oi-Akshay Kumar

Realme GT 2 Master Edition has finally been introduced in the brand's home market of China. The smartphone has arrived as the company's first handset to utilize the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. There are three variants of the Realme GT 2 Master Edition and one of them has a leather finish at the rear.

Realme GT 2 Master Edition Sports Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

The Realme GT 2 Master Edition gets the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor under the hood. The main highlight of the handset is a real leather back panel with a metal casing, which the company has fastened with rivets at the ends. This is only one of the models of the smartphone as there also are two more variants of the same in Black and White colors, which don't offer the leather casing.

Realme GT 2 Master Edition Specifications, Features

Talking about the features, the Realme GT 2 Master Edition comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The screen provides a resolution of 2,412 x 1,080 pixels, HDR10+ content support, DC Dimming, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, and a massive 360Hz of touch sampling rate. Notably, the screen of the smartphone is also equipped with the X7 independent graphics chipset, which provides ultra-low latency frame insertion while gaming.

The Realme GT 2 Master Edition also comes with a dual vapor chamber liquid cooling system, which keeps the heat down while performing extensively. The smartphone comes in multiple RAM and storage variants including 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. Software-wise, the device boots Android 12 with the Realme UI 3.0 on top. There's an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

At the rear, the Realme GT 2 Master Edition has a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter with OIS, which is aided by a 50MP wide-angle Samsung JN1 sensor and a 2MP up to 40x microscope shooter. For selfies and video calling, the handset comes with a 16MP shooter with an aperture of f/2.5. A 5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support keeps the 5G smartphone alive.

Realme GT 2 Master Edition Pricing, Colors

The Realme GT 2 Master Edition will be initially available in China at a starting price of around Rs. 41,400 for the base variant, which goes up to approx. Rs. 47,300 for the most high-end model. The device is being offered in three color variants - Hardcase, Ice White, and Black. Unfortunately, the company hasn't yet announced the global availability of the handset.

