Realme GT 2 Officially Confirmed; Premium Snapdragon 895 SoC At Helm News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is all set to launch its new flagship smartphone dubbed GT in India. The upcoming offering would be the most premium handset by the company powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor. While the device is yet to go official, the company is already said to have to work on its successor. We have heard of the rumours suggesting the Realme GT Master Edition's launch. But, that's not the Realme GT's successor the leaks have pointed. The Realme GT is the suggested handset tipped to arrive with an unannounced premium Qualcomm processor.

Realme GT 2 Launch Also On Cards?

The Realme GT 2's existence has been confirmed by Wang Wei Derek, President of Realme's global product line. Derek revealed the GT 2 production has started and it will be powered by Qualcomm's next flagship Snapdragon 800 series processor.

As per the Weibo post shared by Wang, the Realme GT 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 895 processor. The launch tipped is for Q4 2021. Notably, the Xiaomi Mi 12 is also said to use the same premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 processor.

Since both these smartphones are still at the production bay, we might get to see a similar launch timeline (Q4 2021). Currently, only the moniker and processor details have been confirmed by the company. We are unaware what all other premium features this handset will be packed with.

However, the company has designed this GT lineup for premium category users. The Realme GT 2 will also have other flagship-grade hardware besides just the processor. It will also have a 5G network connectivity support as its predecessor. The recently launch standard Realme GT has top-notch display and camera specs besides the processor.

Just a quick recap, the handset has a triple-lens camera module which comprises a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor. The camera setup also has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The Realme GT features a 6.43-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It has a punch-hole that houses a 16MP selfie camera. It has a Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood with Adreno 660 GPU and 12GB RAM. We are waiting to see if the company makes any major camera improvements on the Realme GT 2 compared to the previous-gen Realme GT.

That's considering Realme has been using a similar camera module for its flagship smartphones with the majority of such units offering a 64MP primary sensor. An upgrade here is much needed.

